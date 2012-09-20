ROME, Sept 20 Italy said on Thursday that
recession this year would be far steeper than previously
expected and sharply hiked its target for the budget deficit,
showing Mario Monti's attempts to rein in the debt are falling
short despite his austerity measures.
The government forecast that gross domestic product would
fall this year by 2.4 percent, twice as much as the previous
projection of a 1.2 percent drop, made in April.
The economy is now also forecast to contract next year, by
0.2 percent, compared with positive growth of 0.5 percent seen
previously, according to the Treasury's update to its Economic
and Financial Document (DEF), which was approved by the cabinet
after a three-hour meeting.
The weakening economy is badly hurting fiscal consolidation
efforts. The government hiked its forecast for the 2012 budget
deficit to 2.6 percent from 1.7 percent, and raised the 2013
target to 1.8 percent from 0.5 percent.