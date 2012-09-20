* Italy cuts 2012 GDP forecast to -2.4 pct vs -1.2 pct
* Hikes deficit-GDP forecast to 2.6 vs 1.7 pct
* Sees recession continuing in 2013
* Hikes debt forecasts for 2012, 2013
* Economy Minister says still no plans to seek EU, ECB help
By Giuseppe Fonte and Gavin Jones
ROME, Sept 20 Italy's recession this year will
be far steeper than previously expected, Mario Monti's
government said on Thursday, sharply hiking its budget deficit
and debt forecasts despite the painful austerity measures
adopted.
The government forecast that gross domestic product would
shrink this year by 2.4 percent, twice as much as the previous
projection of a 1.2 percent drop, made in April.
The weakening economy is badly hurting fiscal consolidation
efforts. The government hiked its forecast for the 2012 budget
deficit to 2.6 percent from 1.7 percent, and more than tripled
the 2013 target to 1.8 percent from 0.5 percent.
Until April, the government was pledging to balance the
budget in 2013, a goal Monti inherited from his predecessor
Silvio Berlusconi.
The hikes in the deficit goals are higher than were widely
expected, even though recent Bank of Italy data showed the
fiscal gap in the first 7 months was fractionally higher than
the same period of 2011, when the full year deficit came in at
3.9 percent.
The economy is now forecast to contract by 0.2 percent next
year, compared with growth of 0.5 percent seen previously,
according to the Treasury's update to its Economic and Financial
Document (DEF), which was approved by the cabinet after a
three-hour meeting.
Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said that despite the
worsening picture for the economy and public finances, Italy had
no intention of seeking help from the European Union bailout
fund or the European Central Bank.
"Our public finances are absolutely in order," he told
reporters.
AUSTERITY
Monti replaced Berlusconi last November as Italy's bond
yields were soaring, and rushed through more than 20 billion
euros of austerity measures to head off a debt crisis.
However the measures have sapped consumer morale and
deepened the recession in the euro zone's third largest economy,
eating into tax revenues and pushing up the deficit as a
proportion of output.
Monti, speaking at the same news conference, defended his
policies, indirectly citing the recent decision by the ECB to
potentially buy unlimited amounts of government bonds to help
bring down the borrowing costs of countries in difficulty.
"If Italy did not continue the resolute road it has taken,
the markets would not just give negative signals but Italy would
find it more difficult to continue to exercise the influence
that it has recently exercised on the European political and
economic scene," he said.
The DEF update also showed a worsening of the profile for
Italy's massive public debt, the second highest in the euro zone
after Greece's as a proportion of output.
The 2012 debt-to-GDP forecast was raised to 126.4 percent
from 123.4 percent previously, hitting its highest level on
record. The 2013 forecast was hiked to 126.1 percent from 121.5
percent.
The government also hiked its forecasts for the "structural"
budget this year and next, which calculates the fiscal gap net
of the effects of the recession.
However, it stressed that it would still meet its commitment
to the European Union of a structural balanced budget in 2013.