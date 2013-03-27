BRIEF-Accuray on March 10, co entered into an amendment to financing agreement dated as of Jan. 11, 2016
* On March 10, co entered into an amendment to financing agreement dated as of January 11, 2016 - sec filing
ROME, March 27 The Italian government has slightly revised up its deficit forecast for 2014 to 1.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)from a forecast of 1.7 percent announced last week, it said in a revised document published on its web site on Wednesday.
Before announcing new economic targets last Thursday, the government had forecast a 2014 fiscal deficit of 1.5 percent.
The document outlining the government's economic forecasts for parliament confirmed a fiscal deficit forecast of 2.9 percent of GDP for 2013.
* Athersys Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lMjdJc) Further company coverage:
* Rivernorth Capital Management Llc reports a 11 percent passive stake in Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp as of February 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m9TjdZ) Further company coverage: