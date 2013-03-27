ROME, March 27 The Italian government has slightly revised up its deficit forecast for 2014 to 1.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)from a forecast of 1.7 percent announced last week, it said in a revised document published on its web site on Wednesday.

Before announcing new economic targets last Thursday, the government had forecast a 2014 fiscal deficit of 1.5 percent.

The document outlining the government's economic forecasts for parliament confirmed a fiscal deficit forecast of 2.9 percent of GDP for 2013.