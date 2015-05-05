ROME May 5 Italy aims to minimise the impact on
public accounts of a ruling last week which declared invalid a
2012 pension reform that saved billions of euros, Economy
Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday.
The constitutional court overturned provisions in the reform
by Mario Monti's technocrat government which blocked
inflation-adjusted increases in pensions of more than 1,500
euros ($1,676) per month.
The reform yielded savings of some 5 billion euros for
Italy's public finances in 2012-2013, although the implications
of the court's ruling for this year's budget are still unclear.
"I can guarantee that we are working in all directions to
take a decision which respects the law and the constitutional
court's decision but which minimises the cost for public
finances," Padoan told a panel of lawmakers in the Senate.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones, editing
by Isla Binnie)