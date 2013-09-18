MILAN, Sept 18 Italian home appliances maker De Longhi expects business to improve over the next few months compared with the first half of this year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Fabio De Longhi also told Reuters in an interview that the family holding, which currently owns 67 percent of the group, had no intention of diluting its stake after already decreasing its shareholding from 75 percent in November.

"No, at the moment I don't see this happening," he said.

De Longhi confirmed the full-year guidance given in August, expecting a high single-digit rise in revenues and an increase in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, in absolute terms, while margins are forecast to decline.

The group, whose products range from kitchen appliances to air conditioners, also plans to grow organically rather than via acquisitions, he added.