* First fall in loans to companies since July 2010
* Bank deposits rise y/y for fourth straight month
* Marginal rise in Italy government bond holdings
By Stephen Jewkes and Valentina Za
MILAN, July 10 Bank lending to Italian companies
fell in May for the first time in nearly two years despite a
glut of cheap European Central Bank funding and rising customer
deposits.
The figures, released on Tuesday, add to evidence that while
ECB handouts of 1 trillion euros ($1.2 trillion) in cheap
three-year loans may have helped to avoid a major lending
crunch, banks are still too fearful about bad debts to help
other businesses grow.
Italy and Spain, the euro zone's third and fourth biggest
economies, are being sucked into the currency bloc's debt crisis
and have also been relying heavily on domestic banks using the
ECB loans to finance government borrowing at debt auctions.
But other data on Tuesday pointed to fading support for
Italy's government from its banks, and there are similar signs
that Spanish banks may not be able to absorb much more
government debt.
Tuesday's data from the Bank of Italy showed bank loans to
Italian companies fell 0.4 percent year-on-year in May compared
with a rise of 1.3 percent the previous month.
It was the first decline since July 2010, and may add to
doubts as to how much impact the ECB can have with its latest
moves to boost commercial lending - cutting its benchmark
interest rate to 0.75 percent and its deposit rate to zero.
Italian banks say credit demand in the recession-stricken
country is weak and that the ECB's liquidity simply made up for
a sharp drop in other sources of funding as the euro crisis
flared.
Dogged by rising bad loans, banks have become more selective
in lending. In May the annual growth in non-performing loans
stood at 15.1 percent from 14.6 percent the previous month, the
Bank of Italy said.
COSTLY LOANS
In another set of data, the Italian central bank said
domestic government bond holdings of banks operating in Italy
stood at 302.53 billion euros at the end of May, slightly up
from 294.93 billion euros the previous month.
Domestic sovereign bond holdings totalled 209.64 billion
euros in December before banks starting spending their ECB
loans. Early investor euphoria at the appointment of technocrat
Prime Minister Mario Monti in late 2011 and the ECB's liquidity
largesse had pushed Italian bond yields down earlier this year.
But yields started rising again in March, threatening the
value of banks' bond portfolios and keeping the cost of bank
loans to families and companies at painful levels.
The Bank of Italy said the interest rate charged to
companies on new loans worth up to 1 million euros was roughly
stable in May at around 4.7 percent. That on house loans was 4.3
percent, also broadly in line with the previous month.
While lending to families in May rose 1.4 percent, the
growth rate was below the 1.8 percent rise seen in April and
well away from the 5.2 percent rise seen a year earlier.
The data did, however, show savers are not pulling out their
money in Italy as they are in euro zone countries such as Greece
and, to some extent, Spain. Deposits at Italian banks rose 2.1
percent in May from the 1.8 percent seen the previous month,
Earlier in July the head of Italy's biggest lender by assets
UniCredit said deposits - considered a stable form of
funding - had continued to rise into the second quarter of this
year.
($1 = 0.8130 euros)
(Additional reporting by Gabriella Bruschi; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)