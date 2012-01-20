ROME Jan 20 Italy's cabinet on Friday approved legislation to deregulate some service sectors and professions in an effort to increase competition and boost economic growth, Cabinet Undersecretary Antonio Catricala said.

The cabinet approved the decree after a meeting lasting around eight hours. The measures will become immediately effective but must be approved by parliament withing 60 days or they will expire.

They are strongly opposed by some of the categories affected, including taxi drivers, pharmacists and petrol station operators. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte)