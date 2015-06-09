BARI, Italy, June 9 The chairman and chief executive of BNL, the Italian unit of French banking group BNP Paribas, will stand trial in Italy for alleged fraud in relation to the sale of derivatives products by the bank, judicial sources said.

In one of several cases in Italy focusing on sophisticated and risky financial products, the probe by prosecutors in the southern Puglia region centres on the alleged mis-selling of derivative contracts to local businessmen, the sources said.

BNL Chairman Luigi Abete and CEO Fabio Gallia will face trial alongside the bank's former vice-chairman and 10 other BNL employees, the sources said. The trial, which relates to events that took place between 2008 and 2011, will start on Dec. 4.

BNL and its legal office declined to comment.

