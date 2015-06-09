BARI, Italy, June 9 The chairman and chief
executive of BNL, the Italian unit of French banking group BNP
Paribas, will stand trial in Italy for alleged fraud
in relation to the sale of derivatives products by the bank,
judicial sources said.
In one of several cases in Italy focusing on sophisticated
and risky financial products, the probe by prosecutors in the
southern Puglia region centres on the alleged mis-selling of
derivative contracts to local businessmen, the sources said.
BNL Chairman Luigi Abete and CEO Fabio Gallia will face
trial alongside the bank's former vice-chairman and 10 other BNL
employees, the sources said. The trial, which relates to events
that took place between 2008 and 2011, will start on Dec. 4.
BNL and its legal office declined to comment.
(Reporting by Vicenzo Damiani; writing by Valentina Za)