(Adds BNL defending employees)
BARI, Italy, June 9 The chairman and chief
executive of BNL, the Italian unit of French banking group BNP
Paribas, will stand trial in Italy for alleged fraud
in relation to the sale of derivatives products by the bank,
judicial sources said on Tuesday.
In one of several cases in Italy focusing on opaque and
risky financial products, the probe by prosecutors in the
southern Puglia region centres on the alleged mis-selling of
derivative contracts to local businessmen, the sources said.
BNL Chairman Luigi Abete and CEO Fabio Gallia will face
trial alongside the bank's former vice-chairman and 10 other BNL
employees, the sources said.
A BNL spokesman said the bank had yet to receive an official
notification from the court and referred to a statement issued
in January 2014, saying BNL's position had not changed since
then.
In the 2014 statement, BNL denied any wrongdoing saying its
employees acted in a correct and linear manner.
It said the derivative contract allowed the client to hedge
a 3-million euro loan against changes in interest rates, paying
less than what fixed rates on the market would have cost.
BNL's legal department is defending the employees, but the
spokesman said the lawyers could not comment as there was no
official notification.
The trial, which relates to events that took place between
2008 and 2011, will start on Dec. 4.
Prosecutors say clients had not been adequately informed of
the risks attached to the interest-rate swap contract, the
sources said.
Gallia has been tipped to become the new chief executive of
state-lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), three sources with
knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
(Reporting by Vicenzo Damiani and Valentina Za, editing by
Silvia Aloisi and Susan Thomas)