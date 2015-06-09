(Adds BNL defending employees)

BARI, Italy, June 9 The chairman and chief executive of BNL, the Italian unit of French banking group BNP Paribas, will stand trial in Italy for alleged fraud in relation to the sale of derivatives products by the bank, judicial sources said on Tuesday.

In one of several cases in Italy focusing on opaque and risky financial products, the probe by prosecutors in the southern Puglia region centres on the alleged mis-selling of derivative contracts to local businessmen, the sources said.

BNL Chairman Luigi Abete and CEO Fabio Gallia will face trial alongside the bank's former vice-chairman and 10 other BNL employees, the sources said.

A BNL spokesman said the bank had yet to receive an official notification from the court and referred to a statement issued in January 2014, saying BNL's position had not changed since then.

In the 2014 statement, BNL denied any wrongdoing saying its employees acted in a correct and linear manner.

It said the derivative contract allowed the client to hedge a 3-million euro loan against changes in interest rates, paying less than what fixed rates on the market would have cost.

BNL's legal department is defending the employees, but the spokesman said the lawyers could not comment as there was no official notification.

The trial, which relates to events that took place between 2008 and 2011, will start on Dec. 4.

Prosecutors say clients had not been adequately informed of the risks attached to the interest-rate swap contract, the sources said.

Gallia has been tipped to become the new chief executive of state-lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday. (Reporting by Vicenzo Damiani and Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi and Susan Thomas)