MILAN, Sep 16 A ruling by a top Italian court will likely swell the ranks of local governments seeking a way out of derivatives contracts that have turned sour and spur litigation with banks, lawyers said.

Among nearly 600 Italian local governments that have signed a derivative contract prior to a 2009 ban, many have already turned to courts over deals they say charged undisclosed fees.

As Italy's central government cuts public spending under an austerity push aimed at balancing the budget in 2013, local admnistrations may find it harder to meet payments due under the contracts.

Lawyers said the country's top administrative court had, in a recent ruling, made it easier for authorities to stop derivatives payments when they thought they had grounds to question a contract's fairness.

"It is an innovative sentence with far-reaching consequences," Fabio Guastadisegni, a Clifford Chance partner and head of the Litigation department in Italy, said.

"Local governments can now take measures to protect themselves, suspending payments and letting banks appeal to Italian administrative judges who will then have the final say on the matter."

An Italian State Council ruling published this month in a case pitting Tuscan province Pisa against Dexia-Crediop and Dublin-based Depfa Bank over a 95.5 million euro debt-restructuring deal involving two derivatives contracts was welcome news for Pisa.

Pisa stopped payments on the two contracts in 2009 due to alleged hidden costs it said made the contracts economically unfavourable.

The State Council has called for a study of the contracts, saying they will be annulled if Pisa's assessment was found to be valid.

The decision overrides a clause in most derivatives contracts which, until now, had led international banks to start pre-emptive legal actions outside Italy.

"The general view is that Italian judges may look more favorably on the reasons of local governments," Guastadisegni said.

Based on the ruling, only Italian administrative judges can settle the matters and the contracts can be axed as a consequence of their decisions.

This could embolden local authorities.

"Some local governments and the associations representing them have got in touch with the province of Pisa to learn how it proceeded," Francesca Renzulli, managing associate at Linklaters' Capital Markets division in Milan, said.

Some administrations have already followed Pisa's lead.

Last December, the city of Florence halted payments on six swap contracts on a 204 million euro debt to Bank of America-Merrill Lynch , Dexia-Crediop and UBS .

"We believe there could be a very marked increase in this kind of dispute over the next few months as a consequence of this decision," said Clifford Chance Debt and Capital Markets partner Lucio Bonavitacola.

Italy's Treasury estimated derivatives contracts involving local authorities at around 33 billion euros in terms of underlying debt. The contracts are mostly interest rate swaps, in which two parties agree to exchange fixed-rate interest payments with floating-rate ones. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Dan Lalor)