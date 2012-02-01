(This story first appeared on International Financing Review, a
Thomson Reuters publication)
* Break-clause could be key to Morgan Stanley's reduction in
Italy exposure
* Others look to persuade Italy to restructure large trades
By Christopher Whittall
LONDON, Feb 1 (IFR) - In Morgan Stanley's
fourth-quarter results a footnote made rivals sit up and take
note: the US bank had reduced its net exposure to Italy by a
whopping 69% in late 2011, from USD4.9bn to USD1.5bn.
While reduction to peripheral Europe has been a focus for
many banks, the way in which Morgan Stanley pulled this off was
arguably as significant as the end result. Other banks have been
forced to slash government bond portfolios or buy credit default
swaps to shield themselves against southern European countries.
In contrast, Ruth Porat, Morgan Stanley's CFO , explained
during an investor call on January 19 that the bank began to
restructure certain derivatives positions with Italy in
December. These trades settled in January, leading to a material
reduction in the bank's net exposure to peripheral Europe from
USD6.4bn to USD2.3bn excluding unfunded commitments, she added.
Rival dealers admit that Morgan Stanley has killed two birds
with one stone here. Beyond the immediate boon of cutting its
peripheral exposure, the US bank has removed a sizeable chunk of
its sovereign swaps trades, which have become a major headache
for all dealers under the new Basel III regulatory regime.
"It's a huge number, and it shows just how big the
[sovereign derivatives] exposures in the industry are that
Morgan Stanley can get that kind of relief, and just how painful
the widening of sovereign CDS has been for banks," said one
person who looks after sovereign clients for a major bank.
Legacy derivatives trades with sovereigns have become
incredibly expensive for banks over the past few years. In a
hangover from the days when sovereigns were considered
risk-free, most treasuries are not required to post collateral
when out-the-money on a swap, but receive cash from their dealer
when they are in-the-money.
Under Basel III, the funding, counterparty credit and
capital charges of these collateral agreements have become
material for dealers, particularly when they are owed money on
the swaps. One head of structured rates said his former bank
recoiled in horror when it looked at marking its sovereign
derivatives portfolio correctly. The widening of European
sovereign CDS, which have quadrupled in many cases over the past
year, has only compounded this problem for dealers.
THE ITALIAN PROBLEM
Italy's legacy derivatives portfolio dwarfs all others
sovereign portfolio in terms of size and has consequently become
an industry bugbear. The Italian Treasury has made use of a
diverse range of derivatives, but the ones causing the most pain
for banks are a series of long-dated interest rate swaps of 20-,
30- and even 40-year tenors, which essentially push Italy's debt
payments further into the future and lock-in low levels of
funding.
The figures are not public, but most estimates put Italy's
derivatives portfolio at between EUR20bn and EUR30bn. The
European Banking Authority stress tests showed euro zone banks
had gross swaps exposure of EUR6.5bn to Italy. Deutsche Bank and
BNP Paribas had the largest exposures at EUR1.8bn and EUR1.1bn
in-the-money respectively. US banks also admit to having large
positions.
Many dealers have tried to persuade Italy to post collateral
or restructure the trades, thereby reducing their credit and
funding costs. The problem is Italy has a positive incentive not
to post collateral or unwind these positions. Doing so would
require Italy stumping up a large amount of cash, and that in
turn would likely mean issuing more debt. Instead, the Italian
Treasury may believe it is better off digging in its heels in
and waiting for the swaps to roll off their books.
"We have talked to Italy and there is no happy ending to
this story. Italy has a significant derivatives portfolio, and
collateralising it would have a material impact on the public
accounting. Italy has difficulty raising EUR5bn in a bond
auction, and this funding would be more than that," said the
global head of rates at a major dealer.
MORGAN STANLEY LEADS THE WAY
Exactly how Morgan Stanley managed to reduce its exposure so
dramatically has left rivals scratching their heads. Two senior
traders at separate banks believed Morgan Stanley exercised a
provision in its collateral agreement with Italy that allowed it
to unwind a trade if its mark-to-market breached a certain
level.
Traders said it most likely related to a legacy interest
rate swap, which Italy had used to lock-in rates for 30 years at
about 4-5% on around EUR3-4bn of debt. Thirty-year rates being
now more like 2.5%, Italy would be significantly underwater on
the trade, and would therefore have to pay up as much as 2bn to
unwind it, the traders estimated.
A major unwind or restructuring would also explain
volatility at the long-end of the euro swaps curve late last
year, they added.
Morgan Stanley and the Italian Treasury declined to comment.
Other dealers scanning their swaps contracts for similar
provisions may be out of luck, though: break clauses are
extremely rare in CSAs with sovereigns, although one senior
trader said Credit Suisse enforced a similar clause with Italy
in November. Credit Suisse declined to comment.
If there wasn't a break clause, Morgan Stanley may have been
able to persuade Italy to re-coupon the trade in a way that
would reduce its exposure - an avenue other dealers are most
likely investigating too.
This could be achieved without Italy having to make an
upfront cash payment by shortening the tenor of the swap.
However, it is debatable whether Italy would agree voluntarily
to this, because doing so would bring forward its debt payments.
"The sovereign would need to agree to any restructuring, and
in this low rates environment it's hard to show something
worthwhile enough for them to get interested," said one senior
rates trader.
Weighed down by Basel III charges and exposure to Europe's
periphery, it seems likely major banks will continue to press
Italy to agree to such restructurings going forward all the
same.
(Reporting by Christopher Whittall.)