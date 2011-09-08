FLORENCE, Italy, Sept 7 Italy's top administrative court has ruled that a trial over derivatives debt contracts be held in Italy, not in London as foreign banks had sought, according to a decision filed on Wednesday.

The court, the Council of State, ruled that Italian administrative courts had jurisdiction in the suit involving the restructuring of 95.5 million euros ($134.3 million) of debt held by the province of Pisa by Ireland's Depfa Bank and Belgium's Dexia Crediop .

The high court ruled that an administrative court had the power to nullify the deal since it involved a public contract between the province and the banks.

Dexia and Depfa had argued that their 2007 contract with the province had provided that the case be heard at London's Commercial Court.

The banks had swapped the debt for two derivatives contracts to protect against interest rate risk. Pisa alleges that the deal had hidden costs and suspended payments in 2009.

Hundreds of local Italian governments have contended that they have suffered losses from derivatives deals. Numerous local governments have sued the banks that did the deals, which involve switching fixed rates on loans to variable rates.

