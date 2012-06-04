MILAN, June 4 Fitch Ratings downgraded on Monday
the Italian region of Piedmont following the local
administration's decision to halt payments due on swap contracts
signed in 2006 with three banks including Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch.
Piedmont moved in January to void the internal documents
underlying the contracts - the latest episode in a long-running
saga pitting Italian local authorities against banks over losses
stemming from complex derivatives deals.
The north-western Italian region said the swap contracts
carried hidden costs. It said it would put aside what was owed
to the banks under the contracts and pay the lenders only once a
court rules against its move.
Fitch cut Piedmont's long-term rating to 'BBB+' from 'A-'
and left it under observation for possible further cuts.
"Regardless of the (court battle's) outcome, the region's
decision to renege on financial commitments pending a final
court ruling on whether or not the swap transactions are
binding, reflects a weaker debt service culture than had been
incorporated into Piemonte's rating," Fitch said.
The region issued a total of 1.856 billion euros in bonds in
2006, accompanied by five derivatives contracts with ML-BoFA,
Franco-Belgian lender Dexia and Intesa Sanpaolo's BIIS
unit
The Italian region has 6 billion euros in total debt,
according to Fitch.
(Reporting by Valentina Za)