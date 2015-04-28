MILAN, April 28 The head of Italy's debt management office defended the use of derivatives contracts taken on by the treasury to hedge against interest rate risks which cost more than 12 billion euros ($13 billion) over the past four years.

Maria Cannata, who has been in charge of Italy's 2.17 trillion euro debt pile for more than a decade, told Corriere della Sera daily she had no intention of resigning after a TV programme questioned the treasury's handling of derivatives.

At the end of 2014, the treasury faced a potential loss of 42.6 billion euros if the contracts were terminated then, official data show.

The programme, broadcast by state television on Sunday night, said the treasury in some case may have overpaid investment banks that structured the contracts and in any case was not transparent in making those contracts available to the public.

"I won't be frightened by the rhetoric used against us," she said. Asked if she had ever thought of resigning, she said: "No way."

Cannata said the contracts' average costs of around 3 billion euros a year were only 3.5-3.7 percent of overall debt servicing costs of 80 billion euros and that budget projections already factored them in.

"There is no reason to sound the alarm: there will be no shortfalls or bad surprises," she said.

Cannata said the treasury had insured against the possibility of high interest rates. She said that while derivatives were costly in the current context of record-low yields, things should improve over time once inflation and interest rates rise.

She said the treasury would not disclose details of individual contracts because that would undermine its negotiating position. Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Monday the government was looking to renegotiate and possibly close a number of derivative trades.

Part of the costs linked to the contracts stems from the fact they had to be renegotiated to take into account stricter international banking rules. This helped the treasury make sure it could successfully sell debt even at the height of the euro zone crisis.

"Everybody asked how we managed to have our auctions covered in that situation, in late 2011 and also in 2012. It wasn't easy nor obvious. It's strange that now it should be seen as a fault," Cannata said. ($1 = 0.9193 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Andrew Heavens)