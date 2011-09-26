Please note that all times indicated are GMT. The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. ==============================================================

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 MILAN- Start of three-day "Italian Energy Summit 2011". Energy regulator AEEG President Guido Bortoni delivers opening address; round-table discussion on 'energy mix' with France's EDF Italian unit Chairman and CEO Miguel Antonanzas, GDF Suez Italian unit CEO Aldo Chiarini, Eni Chief Operating Officer of Gas & Power Domenico Dispenza, Falck Renewables CEO Piero Manzoni, Sorgenia CEO Massimo Orlandi, state-run power management agency GSE CEO Nando Pasquali, 'Italian Nuclear Forum' Chairman Chicco Testa and Industry Minister Paolo Romani expected to deliver closign address; energy regulator AEEG representatives Massimo Ricci and Aberto Biancardi, state entity for electricity market Single Buyer CEO Paolo Vigevano- 0700 GMT ECONOMIC INDICATOR Date GMT City Event -------------------------------------------------------------- 26/09 0800 ROME ISTAT, consumer confidence - September GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY Date GMT City Event -------------------------------------------------------------- 26/09 ROME Treasury details amount of BTPs (fixed rate

bonds) and CCTeu (Euribor-linked floating

rate bonds) to be auctioned on Sept. 29 ============================================================== For the Long-term Italian Diary click on For an index of all diaries, click on