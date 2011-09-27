(Repeats to add additional codes)

Please note that all times indicated are GMT. The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. =============================================================== GENERAL / ECONOMIC EVENTS ROME- President Giorgio Napolitano attends opening ceremony of International Council for Science general assembly- 1630 GMT ROME- Chamber of Deputies Speaker Gianfranco Fini attends conference- 1400 GMT ROME- Chamber of Deputies starts no confidence motion against Agriculture Minister Francesco Saverio Romano- ROME- Conference on "Church, State, Regions and Italian unity" with Senate Speaker Renato Schifani, Foreign Affairs Minister Franco Frattini, Cabinet Undersecretary Gianni Letta- 1700 GMT ROME- Foreign Affairs Minister Franco Frattini attends a book presentation- 0730 GMT ROME- Round-table discussion on financial markets reform, with banking association ABI President Giuseppe Mussari, President of market regulator Consob Giuseppe Vegas- 0800 GMT ROME- Representatives of Sorgenia (1200 GMT) and of Allianz Italia (1230 GMT) speak before Senate Industry Committee- MILAN- Continuation of three-day "Italian Energy Summit 2011", with energy regulator AEEG representative Roberto Malaman- 0700 GMT SIRACUSA- ERG Chairman Edoardo Garrone attends conference on networks and business- 0900 GMT MILAN- Milano Moda Donna Spring/Summer 2012 fashion shows end- EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event --------------------------------------------------------------- 27/09 Danieli & C. YEAR 27/09 A2A BOARD Management Board holds meeting 27/09 Banca Popolare BOARD

di Milano Board meets on governance, capital increase, merger of controlled Cassa di Risparmio di Alessandria in Banca di Legnano 27/09 A.S.Roma BOARD 27/09 TerniEnergia BOARD Board meets to approve 2011-2013 industrial plan update 27/09 0830 Meridie OGM 27/09 1430 TerniEnergia CONFCALL Conference call on 2011-2013 industrial plan update ECONOMIC INDICATOR Date GMT City Event --------------------------------------------------------------- 27/09 0800 ROME ISTAT, wage inflation - August GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY Date GMT City Event --------------------------------------------------------------- 27/09 ROME Treasury auctions 8.0 billion euros 6-month

BOTs (short-term bills) maturing March 30,

2012 (182 days) and 3.0 billion euros second

tranche BOTs maturing Dec. 15, 2011 (76 days).

Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT 27/09 ROME Treasury auctions 3.5 billion euros CTZs (zero

coupon bonds) maturing Sept. 30, 2013.

Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT 27/09 ROME Treasury auctions 3.5 billion euros CTZs (zero

coupon bonds) maturing Sept. 30, 2013.

Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT ===============================================================