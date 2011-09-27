(Repeats to add additional codes)
GENERAL / ECONOMIC EVENTS
ROME- President Giorgio Napolitano attends opening ceremony of
International Council for Science general assembly- 1630 GMT
ROME- Chamber of Deputies Speaker Gianfranco Fini attends
conference- 1400 GMT
ROME- Chamber of Deputies starts no confidence motion against
Agriculture Minister Francesco Saverio Romano-
ROME- Conference on "Church, State, Regions and Italian unity"
with Senate Speaker Renato Schifani, Foreign Affairs Minister
Franco Frattini, Cabinet Undersecretary Gianni Letta- 1700 GMT
ROME- Foreign Affairs Minister Franco Frattini attends a book
presentation- 0730 GMT
ROME- Round-table discussion on financial markets reform, with
banking association ABI President Giuseppe Mussari, President of
market regulator Consob Giuseppe Vegas- 0800 GMT
ROME- Representatives of Sorgenia (1200 GMT) and of Allianz
Italia (1230 GMT) speak before Senate Industry Committee-
MILAN- Continuation of three-day "Italian Energy Summit 2011",
with energy regulator AEEG representative Roberto Malaman- 0700
GMT
SIRACUSA- ERG Chairman Edoardo Garrone attends
conference on networks and business- 0900 GMT
MILAN- Milano Moda Donna Spring/Summer 2012 fashion shows end-
EQUITIES
Date GMT Company Name RIC Event
---------------------------------------------------------------
27/09 Danieli & C. YEAR
27/09 A2A BOARD
Management Board holds meeting
27/09 Banca Popolare BOARD
di Milano
Board meets on governance, capital increase, merger of
controlled Cassa di Risparmio di Alessandria in Banca di Legnano
27/09 A.S.Roma BOARD
27/09 TerniEnergia BOARD
Board meets to approve 2011-2013 industrial plan update
27/09 0830 Meridie OGM
27/09 1430 TerniEnergia CONFCALL
Conference call on 2011-2013 industrial plan update
ECONOMIC INDICATOR
Date GMT City Event
---------------------------------------------------------------
27/09 0800 ROME ISTAT, wage inflation - August
GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY
Date GMT City Event
---------------------------------------------------------------
27/09 ROME Treasury auctions 8.0 billion euros 6-month
BOTs (short-term bills) maturing March 30,
2012 (182 days) and 3.0 billion euros second
tranche BOTs maturing Dec. 15, 2011 (76
days).
Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT
27/09 ROME Treasury auctions 3.5 billion euros CTZs (zero
coupon bonds) maturing Sept. 30, 2013.
Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT
