* Some centre-left lawmakers say open to talks with
Berlusconi
* Others voice strong opposition to calls for dialogue
* Italy remains in political limbo after Feb elections
By Catherine Hornby
ROME, April 7 Two months after placing first in
a vote but falling short of winning power, Italy's main
centre-left party is still divided over whether to swallow its
animosity and consider a government with its scandal-plagued
nemesis, Silvio Berlusconi.
Italy has been in limbo since a February election gave no
bloc enough votes to govern alone. The centre left won a
majority in the lower house but not in the Senate, and a huge
protest vote for the populist 5-Star Movement has split
parliament three ways.
Centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani has so far rebuffed
repeated overtures from centre-right leader Berlusconi to form a
coalition, while failing in his own attempts to woo 5-Star
leader Beppe Grillo to form an alliance. The result has been
deadlock.
Some prominent members of Bersani's Democratic Party (PD)
have started to challenge his approach, with Florence mayor
Matteo Renzi urging him on Thursday either to agree to a
coalition with Berlusconi or demand a new election.
PD deputy and former leader Dario Franceschini opened up to
negotiations with Berlusconi in an interview with Corriere della
Sera daily on Saturday, saying it was time for the PD to
"abandon the superiority complex".
"Whether we like it or not, Italians have decided that
(Berlusconi) is head of the right, a right who received almost
the same amount of votes as us. It is him we need to speak to,"
Franceschini said.
He stopped short of backing Berlusconi's plan for a broad
coalition, saying instead there was room to discuss a
transitional government that could carry out pressing reforms
for the economy, which is stuck in a deep recession.
Echoing Franceschini's views, the head of the PD in the
lower house, Roberto Speranza, told Corriere on Sunday that
Berlusconi's legitimacy comes from the votes he receives, which
he said can't be considered "second class votes".
The comments in favour of dialogue with Berlusconi, whose
multiple trials and sex scandals have left him discredited in
the eyes of many politicians, prompted other members of the PD
to reaffirm their opposition to any kind of discussion with his
People of Freedom (PDL) party.
ABSOLUTE CLOSURE
Senator Laura Puppato said on her web site that suggestions
of forming a government with Berlusconi were "a catastrophe for
Italy and for the PD".
Another PD Senator, Felice Casson, said on Saturday the
party must show "absolute closure" to Berlusconi.
"We can't allow ourselves to have anything to do with him
for all that he represents," Italian news agency ANSA quoted him
as saying during a party conference.
Former prime minister Berlusconi was forced from power in
2011 by a mounting debt crisis. The 76-year-old media
billionaire is appealing against a conviction for tax fraud and
is accused of paying for sex with a minor in a separate case.
But he is once-more a key player on Italy's political scene,
with recent polls showing his centre-right alliance could come
out on top in any new election.
On Saturday he said his party was ready to present eight
bills to parliament, including a proposal to abolish a hated
housing tax, in an attempt to seize the initiative despite the
deadlock.
Prominent members of Berlusconi's PDL have welcomed the more
open approach of some centre-left lawmakers.
"Only Bersani and a group of faithful are still anchored to a
strategy that makes no sense," said Renato Brunetta, the PDL's
lower house leader. "The rest of the PD is asking about possible
solutions to the deadlock...for them too the moment for dialogue
with the PDL has arrived."