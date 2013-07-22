ROME, July 22 Thousands of doctors went on
strike across Italy on Monday to protest against cuts to the
country's health service, raising pressure on Prime Minister
Enrico Letta's government as it seeks further ways to slash
spending.
About a hundred medics observing the four-hour strike
gathered outside the Economy Ministry in Rome, waving banners
and demanding more state resources for healthcare.
"We want to defend a public service that is more and more
impoverished and that is no longer able to guarantee proper care
for the people," said Massimo Cozza, head of the medics' arm of
Italy's biggest trade union CGIL, who attended the protest at
the ministry.
He said that Italy's public health service had reached "the
limits of survival" as a result of spending cuts and hiring
freezes linked to government austerity measures.
The former government of Mario Monti introduced a series of
spending cuts and tax hikes after it came to power at the height
of a financial crisis in November 2011, seeking to shore up
public finances and rein in Italy's massive debt.
Letta's right-left government, which took over in April this
year, is preparing to resume spending cuts so that it can reduce
taxes in an attempt to kick-start growth.
Thousands of planned surgical interventions and specialist
visits will be postponed as a result of the strike, but
emergency services will not be affected, according to CGIL's web
site.
