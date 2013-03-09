CERNOBBIO, Italy, March 9 Italy's Economy
Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Saturday he believes the
country's debt auctions scheduled for next week will go smoothly
despite the downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating.
"We always prepare debt sales in every detail," Grilli said
on the sidelines of The European House-Ambrosetti workshop.
"I am confident that the next week debt auctions will go
well."
Fitch lowered Italy's sovereign rating by one notch to
BBB-plus, with a negative outlook on Friday, raising the risk
its next ratings change will be a further downgrade.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)