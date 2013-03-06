ROME, March 6 Credit-rating agency DBRS
downgraded Italy's debt to A (low) from A with a negative
outlook on Wednesday, the first downgrade of the heavily
indebted country since elections last month produced a political
stalemate.
The downgrade was due to "political uncertainty ... which
has called into question the government's ability to approve
structural reforms" as well as reflecting the effect of
recession on Italy's debt to GDP ratio, which rose to 127
percent in 2012, DBRS Ratings Limited said in a statement,
Moody's Investors Service said after the vote the prospect
of new elections and prolonged political uncertainty was bad for
Italy's credit rating, while Standard & Poor's said the election
would not immediately affect the country's rating but could in
the future.
S&P's rates Italy BBB-plus. Fitch rates the country A-minus,
and Moody's rates it Baa2. All those ratings carry negative
outlooks from the agencies.