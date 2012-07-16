* Up to 10 banks, 3 financial institutions downgraded
* Terna, Snam, Atlantia cut, Eni dropped to A3
* Outlook negative on banks
(Adds comment, utilities downgrades)
By Philip Baillie
MILAN, July 16 Moody's cut the credit ratings of
a string of Italian banks on Monday, bringing the country's top
lenders in line with a downgrade to Italy's sovereign rating
last week, as well as lowering ratings for companies and local
government authorities.
Two of Italy's largest banks including Intesa SanPaolo
and Unicredit were downgraded to Baa2 from A3
with a negative outlook, matchi ng the country's sovereign
rating lowered on Friday to two notches above junk status.
The downgrades include a drop of one notch to seven
financial institutions and two notches for six others.
"Along with the increase in the risk of sovereign bond
defaults, the downgrade of Italy's long-term ratings to Baa2
also indicates a similarly increased risk that the government
might be unable to provide financial support to its banks in
financial distress," the ratings agency said in a statement.
State lenders Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and Ismea, were also
downgraded because of high levels of exposure to the domestic
market.
Italian banks have come under pressure in recent weeks
because of a spreading debt crisis and are seen as vulnerable
because of their vast holdings in Italian government bonds.
The agency said Italy's long-term resolve to push through
much-needed reforms and persistent worries about Spain and
Greece were increasing its liquidity risks.
Moody's also cut ratings for major utility companies.
Terna, the Rome-based national electricity operator
was cut to Baa1, and infrastructure group Atlantia, gas
operator Snam <SRG.MI and energy and water services group Acea
also had their ratings lowered.
The country's biggest postal service Posta Italiane saw its
rating dropped to Baa2, while energy giant Eni was
lowered one notch to A3 from A2.
Moody's cut 23 local government authorities including
Lombardy, Lazio, as well as the cities of Milan and Naples.
Moody's also said it put Italian defence giant Finmeccanica
on review.
Italian Prime Minister and technocrat Mario Monti said last
week he did not rule out tapping euro zone bailout funds through
a new bond-buying system to help ease Italy's borrowing costs.
But Moody's said an Italian request for external assistance
could trigger a further downgrade.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)