FLORENCE, June 7 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi was "a little misunderstood" on Thursday and is open to taking more expansive measures to help growth, Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Friday.

Saccomanni's comments come after Draghi said on Thursday that he saw no need yet to use unconventional financing measures to boost the economy.

Saccomanni, who worked with Draghi at the Bank of Italy, also said that Italy should keep its deficit below 3 percent of output and make structural reforms.

He said that the Italian government planned to revise the property tax IMU so that it weighed less on people with lower incomes. The reform of the tax would be funded through spending cuts and changes to tax breaks, he added.