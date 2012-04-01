(Adds Daimler comment)
MILAN/FRANKFURT, April 1 German carmaker Daimler
denied a newspaper report on Sunday that it might be
interested in vying with Volkswagen's Audi to buy
Italian motorcycle firm Ducati.
"We have no interest in a takeover of Ducati," a spokesman
for Daimler said after a report in Italy's Corriere della Sera
had suggested Daimler was looking at Ducati.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters last month
that Audi was on the brink of acquiring Ducati for around 870
million to 875 million euros ($1.16-1.17 billion).
Earlier on Sunday Corriere della Sera had said talks between
Ducati's controlling owners Investindustrial were at an advanced
stage but Audi was not the only option on the table.
It said Investindustrial did not want to sell out of Ducati
completely and a deal with Audi would leave this possibility
open but Daimler, which already has a marketing partnership with
Ducati, could offer a better price.
