MILAN May 30 Italian high-end food chain Eataly will list on the market in the next two years with a stake of around 30 percent, its Executive Chairman Andrea Guerra told Reuters on Monday.

The group, known for selling regional delicacies in its stores around the world, recorded sales for 380 million euros in 2015.

"We are thinking of listing around a third of the company," Guerra said.

Italian merchant bank Tamburi investment partners, whose assets include companies such as Moncler and Ferrari, bought a 20 percent stake in the upmarket food chain in 2014 through investment vehicle Clubitaly. It said earlier this month it was planning to list the premium food group in 2017. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)