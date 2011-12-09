ROME Dec 9 The European Banking Authority's (EBA) order for lenders to value their sovereign bond holdings at current prices risks damaging Italian banks, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Friday.

"This is a badly conceived, badly managed, badly timed, and generally unwise move because the current crisis above all involves sovereign bonds and public debt," Passera told reporters in parliament.

"These are pro-cyclical measures that risk worsening the situation," he added.

The EBA on Thursday revised up its estimates on Italian banks' capital shortfall to 15.37 billion euros.

