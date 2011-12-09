ROME Dec 9 The European Banking
Authority's (EBA) order for lenders to value their sovereign
bond holdings at current prices risks damaging Italian banks,
Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Friday.
"This is a badly conceived, badly managed, badly timed, and
generally unwise move because the current crisis above all
involves sovereign bonds and public debt," Passera told
reporters in parliament.
"These are pro-cyclical measures that risk worsening the
situation," he added.
The EBA on Thursday revised up its estimates on Italian
banks' capital shortfall to 15.37 billion euros.
(Reporting By Alberto Sisto, writing by Steve Scherer)