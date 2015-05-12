ROME May 12 An Italian nurse who returned to
Italy last week after working in Sierra Leone has tested
positive for Ebola, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
The man began to feel unwell on Sunday evening and was taken
to a local hospital in Sardinia, two days after coming back from
the west African state where he had been treating patients for
the often deadly disease.
He will shortly be transferred to Rome's main hospital for
infectious diseases, the ministry said.
Italy's only other Ebola patient, who had also been working
in Sierra Leone, recovered and was released from hospital in
January.
More than 11,000 people have died from Ebola in Sierra Leone
and neighbours Guinea and Liberia since an outbreak began in
December 2013, according to the WHO.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones; Editing by Dominic Evans)