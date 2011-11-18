FLORENCE, Italy Nov 18 The policy
programme of Mario Monti's new Italian new government reflects
the fact that deep reforms are needed to make the economy grow,
European Central Bank executive board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi
said on Friday.
"Italy needs to change the way it's economy works in order
to grow. That's the biggest challenge and I think that's the
programme of the new government," Bini Smaghi told reporters in
Florence.
Monti outlined his reform programme in parliament on
Thursday before easily winning a vote of confidence in the
Senate.
(Reporting By Steven Scherer)