FLORENCE, Italy Nov 18 The policy programme of Mario Monti's new Italian new government reflects the fact that deep reforms are needed to make the economy grow, European Central Bank executive board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi said on Friday.

"Italy needs to change the way it's economy works in order to grow. That's the biggest challenge and I think that's the programme of the new government," Bini Smaghi told reporters in Florence.

Monti outlined his reform programme in parliament on Thursday before easily winning a vote of confidence in the Senate.

(Reporting By Steven Scherer)