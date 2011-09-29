MILAN, Sept 29 European Central Bank President
Jean-Claude Trichet and Bank of Italy Governor Mario Draghi
urged Italy in August to balance its budget by 2013 and engage
in a comprehensive reform strategy, in a letter published on
Thursday by Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera.
As well as urging Italy to bring forward by a year its
target for balancing the budget, the letter, which had not
previously been made public, listed "full liberalisation of
local public services", "a thorough review of the rules
regulating the hiring and dismissal of employees" and
"administrative efficency" as key to restore the confidence of
investors.
Market doubts about the sustainability of Italy's huge
public debt drove Rome's borrowing costs to record highs this
summer and eventually forced the central bank to step into the
market to buy Italian government bonds.
"The governing council considers that Italy needs to
urgently underpin the standing of its sovereign signature and
its commitment to fiscal sutainability and structural reforms,"
Trichet and Draghi said in the letter addressed to Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
"In view of the severity of the current financial market
situation, we regard as crucial that all actions listed in
section 1 and 2 above be taken as soon as possible with
decree-laws, followed by Parliamentary ratification by
end-September 2011," the letter says.
