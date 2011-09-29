MILAN, Sept 29 European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet and Bank of Italy Governor Mario Draghi urged Italy in August to balance its budget by 2013 and engage in a comprehensive reform strategy, in a letter published on Thursday by Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera.

As well as urging Italy to bring forward by a year its target for balancing the budget, the letter, which had not previously been made public, listed "full liberalisation of local public services", "a thorough review of the rules regulating the hiring and dismissal of employees" and "administrative efficency" as key to restore the confidence of investors.

Market doubts about the sustainability of Italy's huge public debt drove Rome's borrowing costs to record highs this summer and eventually forced the central bank to step into the market to buy Italian government bonds.

"The governing council considers that Italy needs to urgently underpin the standing of its sovereign signature and its commitment to fiscal sutainability and structural reforms," Trichet and Draghi said in the letter addressed to Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

"In view of the severity of the current financial market situation, we regard as crucial that all actions listed in section 1 and 2 above be taken as soon as possible with decree-laws, followed by Parliamentary ratification by end-September 2011," the letter says. (Reporting by Michel Rose)