* Business leaders worried about future
* Praise Draghi action
* Monti says next govt must stick to reform path
* Berlusconi ally calls for end of Monti policies
By Barry Moody and Paolo Biondi
CERNOBBIO/BARI, Italy, Sept 7 Italian business
leaders expressed palpable relief on Friday at the European
Central Bank's bold plan to buy bonds of debt-laden euro zone
states like Italy but they warned the region's crisis was not
over and pressure was now on governments to take action.
Bankers and other businessmen attending a high level
conference on the shores of Lake Como all praised the ECB's
move, but concerns were clear about Europe's political will to
overcome the debt crisis and particularly at the deep
uncertainty surrounding the next Italian government.
"The problem of financial stability has been temporarily
resolved by the intervention of the ECB, but vigilance must be
maintained," Franco Bernabe, chief executive of communications
giant Telecom Italia, told reporters outside the
closed-door annual Cernobbio conference.
"If any government abandons the road of reforms it would be
quickly pulled back by market reality."
Speaking in the southern Italian city of Bari, Prime
Minister Mario Monti said the next government must carry on the
path of reforms.
"There needs to be an elected and long-lasting government,"
said Monti, who heads a government of unelected technocrats and
will not stand for office next year. "Growth will come if we can
change people's mentality."
As if to underline the risks, Italian centre-right
politician Renato Brunetta, who is close to former premier
Silvio Berlusconi, denounced Monti's economic policies and said
they must immediately be changed.
"We have suffered a mistaken policy for the last year. We
must change it, and immediately, and return to democracy with
politicians running the country," Brunetta, a minister in
Berlusconi's last government, told reporters at the conference.
Monti replaced Berlusconi last November when Italy came
close to a Greek-style crisis and is widely credited with
pulling the country back from the brink.
But he will stand down when elections are held, probably
next spring, and there is absolute confusion about what will
follow, with politicians still squabbling even about what
electoral law will be used.
The ECB bond-buying plan lifted global markets and the euro
on Friday and pushed down the borrowing costs of euro zone
strugglers Italy and Spain, the region's third and fourth
biggest economies.
PRESSURE ON GOVERNMENTS NOW
Federico Ghizzoni, CEO of Unicredit, Italy's
biggest bank by assets, stressed the pressure on governments
after Draghi's action.
"Today we know very clearly what is the position of the ECB.
It was a very strong and clear decision for investors and the
markets. Now the working plan is clear, the ball is in the court
of European governments."
He added: "Without a commitment by governments to continue
with austerity policies on one hand and growth on the other the
European problem will not be solved."
His words were echoed by Enrico Cucchiani, head of retail
bank Intesa Sanpaolo, who told reporters the ECB had
taken an important step and now European fiscal, economic and
eventually political integration must accelerate. "None of this
will be enough if each state does not do its homework."
Berlusconi was accused by Germany and other northern
countries of reneging on reform promises a year ago and this is
at the centre of their concern that southern European states
will not stick to unpopular debt-cutting measures if upward
pressure on their borrowing costs is removed by the ECB.
Gianluca Garbi, CEO of Banca Sistema, said Monti should ask
for help from euro zone rescue funds - something he is resisting
and which would be unpopular politically - as a way of locking
the country into painful reforms passed over the last year.
"Considering the total political uncertainty relative to the
next elections, in the interests of the country we must bind
ourselves to carrying out the reforms."
Announcing the ECB plan on Thursday, bank president Mario
Draghi said countries would only be helped after they signed up
to and implemented strict policy conditions. The help would be
withdrawn if that process ended, he said.
Though elections are no more than seven months away, the
country's main parties are struggling to regain credibility and
their leadership is still in doubt. Monti reaffirmed he planned
to return to being a university professor when his term ends.
Berlusconi's People of Freedom (PDL) party is struggling in
opinion polls, trailing the centre-left Democratic Party (PD)
and under threat from the populist Five Star Movement of
comedian Beppe Grillo.
But Berlusconi is planning a comeback and the PDL could be
part of a future coalition government, so Brunetta's remarks are
unlikely to reassure investors about the future.
"This country is suffering a brutal recession, the poisoned
fruit of policies imposed by Germany on the Monti government
under the threat of the pistol of the spreads," he said.
"Enough of the technocrat government. The blackmail has
finished," he said. "The economic policy of the Monti government
must change immediately or the country will die."
But Unicredit's Ghizzoni said any future Italian government
would have little room to move away from Monti's reforms.
"There is not much space to change policy. I am pretty
confident that what Monti is doing will continue," he said in a
Reuters interview.
International economist Nouriel Roubini was also more
confident about the durability of Monti's changes. "While people
worry about electoral uncertainty in Italy, in my view there is
probably not going to be much alternative to some variant of
'Montismo'," he told a news conference.