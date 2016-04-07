MILAN, April 7 The Bank of Italy's liabilities
towards other central banks of the euro zone rose in March to
263.3 billion euros ($299 billion) from 249.5 billion euros a
month earlier, data showed on Thursday.
The Bank of Italy's position within the Target 2 system,
which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, is
monitored because its rising can be a sign of financial stress.
Seasonal factors such as the end of a quarter can also affect
it.
March's level was the highest since August 2012 when Italy's
Target 2 position reached 289.3 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8806 euros)
