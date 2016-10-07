Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy, Jan 28 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
MILAN Oct 7 The Bank of Italy's liabilities towards other central banks in the euro zone rose to a record high of 353.9 billion euros ($394 billion) in September from 326.9 billion euros a month earlier, data showed on Friday.
The Bank of Italy's position within the Target2 system, which settles cross-border payments in the bloc, is closely watched. A rise can be a sign of financial stress.
Earlier this year the central bank said the rise in Target2 reflected the creation of liquidity by the European Central Bank through its quantitative easing programme.
($1 = 0.8990 euros)
WARSAW, Jan 28 Poland wants to convince German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her trip to Warsaw in February to support its ideas for reforming the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Saturday.
KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 28 Pakistan's central bank maintained the country's main policy interest rate at 5.75 percent on Saturday, the bank's governor said, citing overall macroeconomic stability