MILAN Feb 7 The Bank of Italy raised on
Saturday its growth forecast for the Italian economy to above
0.5 percent this year and more than 1.5 percent in 2016 thanks
to the launch of a sovereign bond buying programme in the euro
area.
Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, who is also a member
of the European Central Bank's governing council, said the
effects of the move announced in January were already visible on
financial markets - in terms of lower interest rates and a
weaker exchange rate for the euro.
In a bid to support the ailing euro zone economy and prevent
deflation from setting in, the ECB has announced a quantitative
easing scheme and will buy 60 billion euros of assets a month
from March, targeting mainly government bonds.
"Lower interest rates and the depreciation of the exchange
rate could bring euro area inflation to levels more consistent
with the definition of price stability towards the end of 2016,"
Visco told a financial conference in Milan.
"By acting on demand, they will also help to raise gross
domestic product," he said.
In the case of Italy, the effects of the bond buying
programme would help lift economic growth this year and next,
Visco said.
Only last month the Bank of Italy had cut its growth
forecast for this year to 0.4 percent and warned that recovery
would be slow and fragile.
The previous forecast for 2016 was of 1.2 percent growth in
gross domestic product.
Italy's chronically sluggish economy has not posted a single
quarter of growth since the middle of 2011.
Visco said that, based on Italy's share in the ECB's
capital, the purchases of Italian government bonds by the cental
bank could amount to around 130 billion euros.
The ECB targets an inflation rate of below but close to 2
percent.
(Reporting by Valentina Za and Silvia Aloisi)