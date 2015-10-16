ROME Oct 16 Italy should use "exceptionally
favourable" market conditions to cut its huge public debt, the
Bank of Italy said on Friday, the day after Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi presented a tax-cutting budget that eased previous
targets for fiscal consolidation.
At an estimated 133 percent of GDP this year, Italy has the
highest debt in euro zone after that of Greece.
To ensure "clear and progressive" debt reduction the
government should "fully exploit the opportunity offered by
exceptionally favourable financial and monetary conditions," the
Bank of Italy (BOI) said in its quarterly economic bulletin.
Italy is recovering after a three-year recession and
interest rates on government bonds are near record lows thanks
to the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme.
The central bank said growth is likely to have continued in
the third quarter "at a similar rate" as in the first two
quarters. GDP rose by 0.4 percent in the first quarter and by
0.3 percent in the second.
Growth in 2015 as a whole is likely to be close to the
government's official forecast of 0.9 percent, the BOI said.
Renzi's 2016 budget set out a raft of tax cuts but reduced
public spending by much less than planned. It aims to keep the
budget deficit inside EU limits but slows the pace of fiscal
consolidation previously agreed with the European Commission.
.
The debt-to-GDP ratio will fall next year for the first time
in nine years, Renzi promised.
The premier said defiantly on Friday that if the Commission
should reject the budget he would re-present it "as it is."
.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones)