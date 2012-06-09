(Adds detail on global economic outlook)
VENICE, June 9 Global economic and market
conditions are worrying and a renewed slowdown could threaten
the sustainability of public debts in Europe and elsewhere, Bank
of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Saturday.
"The European and global economic outlook and financial
market conditions are daunting," Visco said in a speech to the
Council for the United States and Italy in Venice.
"A new global economic slowdown would pose additional risks
to already fragile financial systems and threaten the
sustainability of public debts, in Europe and elsewhere," he
said.
He added that the political deadlock in Greece and
difficulties in the Spanish banking sector were aggravating
tensions in markets and increasing uncertainty.
Euro zone finance ministers were due to meet on Saturday to
discuss a bailout of Spain's banks, lumbered with bad debts from
a burst property bubble.
Visco urged leaders of G20 countries and emerging economies
to pursue policies aimed at boosting growth.
He said support from monetary policy, such as the European
Central Bank's cheap 3-year loans which helped calm markets
earlier this year, was also essential but only temporary.
"A complete exit from the crisis will be achieved only if
all actors properly shoulder their responsibilities," he said.
Visco said the crisis that has plunged Italy into recession
and that sent its borrowing costs spiralling to record levels
last year was still serious and urged Mario Monti's government
to press on with economic reforms.
Italy is the world's fourth largest sovereign debtor.
"For Italy, the emergency is not over," Visco said.
"Preserving and sustaining fiscal responsibility is essential,
even if at the cost of some short-run difficulties," he said.
Visco, who is also a member of the ECB's Governing Council,
reiterated his call for common oversight of Europe's banks, even
if it means "a shift of some elements of national sovereignty."
"The reform of economic governance must be accelerated, in
order to break the linkage between sovereign risk and bank
risk," he said. Banks have been major buyers of euro sovereign
bonds, once widely regarded as 'risk-free' securities.
Visco urged European countries to take steps towards fiscal
and financial union, and warned that monetary union was
difficult to sustain without appropriate governance.
The general manager of Italian bank UniCredit,
Roberto Nicastro, also said on Saturday that Italy would not
resist proposals for a political and banking union requiring
nations to cede more sovereignty in order to stabilise the euro
bloc.
"Italy is more oriented to accept this passage. We see
resistance from other countries and not necessarily only in
Germany," Nicastro said.
He backed the idea of creating a joint deposit guarantee and
a bank resolution fund. "But this cannot be done without a
centralised surveillance of all banks," he told a conference of
young entrepreneurs.
