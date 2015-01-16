ROME Jan 16 Italy's central bank on Friday
slashed the country's growth forecast for 2015 and said that
deflation would persist throughout the year.
In its quarterly economic bulletin the Bank of Italy
projected growth of just 0.4 percent this year versus 2014, the
first expansion since 2011, but down from a 1.3 percent
projection made in July.
The euro zone's third-largest economy has not posted a
single quarter of growth in the last three years and the
bulletin said the current recession probably continued in the
fourth quarter of last year.
It forecast that gross domestic product "declined
marginally" in the fourth quarter, for which data has not yet
been published, and fell 0.4 percent over the whole of 2014.
That would follow annual GDP declines of 1.9 percent in 2013
and 2.3 percent in 2012.
Even the very weak recovery projected for this year is
subject to "great uncertainty," said the bank, whose forecasts
for Italy's economy have been consistently over-optimistic in
recent years.
Matteo Renzi's government forecasts 0.6 percent growth this
year, while the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development projects growth of 0.2 percent and the International
Monetary Fund forecasts 0.8 percent.
Consumer prices in Italy, like the euro zone as a whole,
declined in December and the Bank of Italy forecast that over
the whole of this year they would fall 0.2 percent from 2014.
Financial markets are expecting the European Central Bank to
launch a large-scale programme of sovereign debt purchases to
try to head off the risk of deflation in the 19-country currency
bloc.
With some recent data suggesting a significant outflow of
capital from Italy, the bulletin offered some reassuring
figures.
The country's position within the so-called Target 2 system
showed Bank of Italy liabilities on Jan. 15 amounting to 190
billion euros, down from 195 billion on Jan. 9 and 209 billion
at the end of 2014.
(Reporting By Gavin Jones and Steve Scherer)