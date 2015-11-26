BOLOGNA, Italy Nov 26 Italy's economy shows
signs of recovering, but that does not mean its structural
problems have been solved, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco
said on Thursday.
Italy economy grew slowly in the first three quarters of the
year after three years of contraction. The government forecasts
gross domestic product will grow 0.9 percent for the full year.
Speaking at an economic conference in Bologna, Visco said
there were "weak signs of a recovery in output and jobs," but
warned against any complacency.
"We must not read into this cyclical rebound an indication
that the growth problems of Italy's economy are resolved," he
said.
Italy has failed to adapt to globalisation and digital
technology, Visco said. Its companies responded to cheap imports
from China by cutting costs rather than investing in technology,
he said, which over time led to stagnant productivity and a loss
of competitiveness.
The euro zone's third largest economy has barely grown on
average in the last 15 years, while public debt has risen to a
record high of 133 percent of output, the largest in the euro
zone after Greece's.
According to the European Commission, Italy has become so
uncompetitive that its potential growth rate - the speed at
which the economy can expand without generating excessive
inflation - is now less than zero.
Visco cited data from the Paris-based Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development which showed only 50
percent of Italians use a computer in their jobs, the lowest
ratio in the whole OECD bloc, where the average is 70 percent.
At the same time, just over 30 percent of Italian workers
are highly qualified - using a definition by the International
Labour Organisation - compared with an EU average of 43 percent,
and a rate of 49 percent in Scandinavian countries.
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Gavin Jones,
editing by Larry King)