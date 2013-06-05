ROME, June 5 Italian companies are unable to
obtain credit and the economy will not recover unless there is
an increase in liquidity, the head of employers' lobby
Confindustria said on Wednesday.
Giorgio Squinzi said at a Rome conference that so many
Italian firms were going to the wall that when an international
recovery finally begins Italy may no longer have the industrial
capacity to benefit from it.
"We need liquidity to end the credit crunch," Squinzi said.
"Once they have closed down, companies don't open again and the
risk is that when the recovery comes Italy won't be able to
participate because its engine will be broken".