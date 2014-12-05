FRANKFURT Dec 5 Italian economy minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Friday that Italy, the euro zone's third-biggest economy, would see its debt pile begin to decline in 2016.

"The debt is recently going up and will start to go down in 2016," he said at an event hosted by German newspaper Die Zeit in Frankfurt, adding that while debt was a problem, it was "sustainable". (Reporting by Paul Carrel and John O'Donnell in Frankfurt, Writing by Michelle Martin in Berlin)