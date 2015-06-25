ROME, June 25 Italy will enter into new
derivative contracts only to hedge against currency risk in
future, Treasury director general Vincenzo La Via said on
Thursday.
Italy's debt management office has faced controversy over
its handling of derivatives. Terminating all the contracts that
were open at the end of 2014 would have risked a loss of more
than 42 billion euros ($47.06 billion), the Treasury recently
said.
La Via said the Treasury was changing its strategy because
"the world has changed", mentioning low interest rates thanks to
the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme.
He defended the use of derivatives to keep interest rates on
public debt under control and said it was "absurd" to talk about
losses.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie)