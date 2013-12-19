* Confindustria sees risk to social cohesion as crisis bites
* Italian economy contracts by more than 9 percent since
2007
* Weak improvement seen next year
By Antonella Cinelli
ROME, Dec 19 Italy's main business lobby group
warned on Thursday that the risk of social breakdown was
growing, despite signs that Italy's two-year recession was
coming to an end.
Confindustria, which represents almost 150,000 companies,
said it expected gross domestic product to fall 1.8 percent this
year rather than 1.6 percent, but forecast a small recovery next
year.
"The major risk is a breakdown in social cohesion, with an
increase in protest movements channelled by groups urging
disobedience and the subversion of institutions," the group's
economic forecasting arm said.
It said it broadly expected growth of 0.7 percent in 2014
and 1.2 percent in 2015, though in a less likely, unfavourable
scenario, growth might only reach 0.4 percent next year and zero
in 2015. It warned that the impact of the recession would be
long-lasting.
Noting that the economy had contracted by 9.1 percent
overall and by 11.5 percent per head of population since 2007,
it said Italy was facing a situation comparable to the damage
inflicted by a war.
"The use of the expression 'recovery' to describe the
increase in productive activity and internal demand expected in
the next two years is in many ways inappropriate," the report
said, adding that any improvement appeared "derisory" in
comparison with the scale of the contraction. "It would be much
better to talk about the start of a new era of reconstruction."
After eight consecutive quarters of contraction, Italy's
economy was flat in the third quarter, while industrial
production data has improved, prompting Economy Minister
Fabrizio Saccomanni to declare the recession over.
UNEMPLOYMENT
However, unemployment remains at record levels, with more
than 40 percent of young people out of work. Thousands of
companies have closed, incomes have fallen and households have
been forced to eat into their savings.
The comments underline growing concern at the threat of
social tension in the eurozone's third largest economy, which
has seen sporadic anti-government demonstrations over the past
two weeks.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta has warned that European
Parliament elections in May could produce the largest vote
against the European Union ever seen in Italy, fuelled by
popular anger at the sacrifices imposed on ordinary citizens in
the crisis.
Financial markets have calmed since the height of the euro
zone crisis, when Italy was on the brink of defaulting on its
huge public debt, but the austerity measures adopted to control
public finances have caused widespread resentment.
Confindustria forecast that Italy's deficit would come in at
3 percent of GDP in 2013, just in line with European Union
borrowing limits, falling to 2.7 percent in 2014 and 2.4 percent
in 2015.
It said public debt would reach 132.6 percent of GDP this
year, compared with a previous estimate of 131.7 percent. It
said it would rise further to 133.7 percent in 2014 before
easing to 132 percent in 2015.