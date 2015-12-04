ROME Dec 4 Italy's economy will grow 0.2
percent in the fourth quarter of this year, maintaining the same
modest rate seen between July and September, and full-year
growth will come in at 0.7 percent, national statistics bureau
ISTAT forecast on Friday.
ISTAT said it its monthly bulletin that growth in the fourth
quarter would continue to be weighed down by weak exports.
It spelled out that its 0.7 percent growth forecast for the
full year was adjusted for the number of working days, whereas
the full-year GDP data used for international comparisons, which
will be published by ISTAT on March 1, is not work-day adjusted.
There are three more working days in 2015 than in 2014.
Three extra working days is estimated to add around 0.1 of a
percentage point to annual GDP, based on the experience of
previous years.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government has a non-workday
adjusted growth target of 0.9 percent for 2015.
