MILAN Nov 7 The European Commission sees Italy in better shape than Spain next year, even though it will forecast a slightly larger economic contraction and deficit than Rome is currently predicting, an Italian newspaper reported.

According to Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore, the Commission will forecast a 2.3 percent contraction in Italian gross domestic product this year and a 0.5 percent decline in 2013. The Commission is due to publish its autumn economic forecasts at 1200 GMT on Wednesday.

The Italian government forecasts a 2.4 percent decline in output this year and 0.2 percent next year.

The Commission's forecasts are in stark contrast with expectations that Spain's economy will suffer a contraction next year almost as wide as the 1.6 percent drop seen this year, according to leaked Commission forecasts for Spain published by El Paisa on Tuesday.

Spain's inability to control its finances and manage a spiralling banking crisis is exacerbating the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and could potentially threaten Italy even though Rome's fundamentals are sounder.

Tough fiscal discipline introduced by the technocrat government of Mario Monti has kept a lid on Italy's finances, but Rome is struggling to introduce measures to restart growth and Italy's outlook is clouded by political uncertainty ahead of a general election next spring.

Brussels sees the Italian economy rebounding in 2014, when it expects it to grow by 0.8 percent, below the 1.1 percent growth seen by the Italian government.

The Commission also expects Italy's deficit to be at 2.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2012 and 2.1 percent of GDP in 2013. Both forecasts are slightly worse than the 2.6 percent and 1.8 percent of GDP predicted by Rome.

Spain's deficit is seen hitting a hefty 8 percent of GDP this year and falling to only 6 percent in 2013, according to Commission forecasts published in El Pais on Tuesday.