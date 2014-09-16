* Confindustria sees 2014 GDP -0.4 pct, weak recovery in
2015
* Sees public debt climbing to 138 pct of GDP by end 2015
* Calls on Renzi to take "urgent action" in 2015 budget
By Francesca Piscioneri
ROME, Sept 16 Italy's economy will shrink in
2014 for a third year running, while the public debt will
continue to rise, employers' association Confindustria said on
Tuesday.
Gross domestic product will fall this year by 0.4 percent
following declines of 1.9 percent in 2013 and 2.4 percent in
2012, Confindustria said, slashing its previous forecast for
growth of 0.2 percent, made in June.
Italy's public debt, the second highest in the euro zone
after Greece's, will rise to 137 percent by the end of this
year, from 132.6 percent in 2013, and continue to climb to 137.9
percent in 2015, the group said.
It called for Matteo Renzi's coalition government to take
"urgent action" in the 2015 budget, to be presented in
mid-October, to reduce labour taxes and increase investments to
revive the economy.
However, the employers' lobby also warned that spending cuts
so far identified by the government did not seem sufficient to
keep a lid on public finances and it saw a risk that Renzi would
resort to new tax hikes which could depress the economy further.
Hopes of a strengthening recovery in Italy have been dashed
by a raft of negative data in recent weeks. The economy shrank
0.1 percent in the first quarter after emerging from a steep
two-year recession at the end of 2013.
That was widely interpreted as a blip on the road to
recovery until, last month, data showed GDP fell again by 0.2
percent in the second quarter, plunging Italy into its third
recession in six years.
Confindustria forecast that next year will post a very weak
recovery with growth of 0.5 percent, down from its previous
forecast of 1.0 percent.
On Monday the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development also forecast Italy's economy would shrink 0.4
percent this year, but was even more downbeat than Confindustria
for 2015, when it sees negligible growth of just 0.1 percent.
Despite the weakening economy, Renzi's coalition government
will manage to keep the fiscal gap just inside European Union
limits, helped by lower debt servicing costs due to the steep
fall in yields on government bonds, Confindustria said.
It forecast the 2014 budget deficit will come in bang on the
EU's limit of 3 percent of GDP for the third year running and
will edge down to 2.9 percent in 2015.
Those forecasts were revised up from 2.9 percent and 2.5
percent respectively in the group's June projections.
(writing by Gavin Jones)