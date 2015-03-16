March 16 Italy is planning to raise its official
forecast for this year's gross domestic product growth to 0.7
percent or 0.8 percent from 0.6 percent, sources familiar with
the matter have told Reuters.
One source with access to Treasury documents said 0.8
percent was the forecast in early draft of the Treasury's
Economic and Financial Document (DEF) to be published next
month, though it could be subject to slight changes in the next
few weeks.
That would be above the forecasts of the European
Commmission and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development, which project Italian growth of 0.6 percent, while
the International Monetary Fund forecasts just 0.4 percent.
Another source familiar with the Treasury's considerations
said the final forecast in the DEF may be a tad lower at 0.7
percent, in view of a disappointing fall in industrial output in
January which gave reason for caution.
The Treasury still plans to target this year's budget
deficit at 2.6 percent of GDP, unchanged from the previous goal
set last autumn, said the first source.
The DEF is likely to lower the 2015 debt-to-GDP forecast
marginally to 133.0 percent from 133.1 percent, the first source
said. That would remain a new record following last year's level
of 132.1 percent.
