March 16 Italy is planning to raise its official forecast for this year's gross domestic product growth to 0.7 percent or 0.8 percent from 0.6 percent, sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

One source with access to Treasury documents said 0.8 percent was the forecast in early draft of the Treasury's Economic and Financial Document (DEF) to be published next month, though it could be subject to slight changes in the next few weeks.

That would be above the forecasts of the European Commmission and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, which project Italian growth of 0.6 percent, while the International Monetary Fund forecasts just 0.4 percent.

Another source familiar with the Treasury's considerations said the final forecast in the DEF may be a tad lower at 0.7 percent, in view of a disappointing fall in industrial output in January which gave reason for caution.

The Treasury still plans to target this year's budget deficit at 2.6 percent of GDP, unchanged from the previous goal set last autumn, said the first source.

The DEF is likely to lower the 2015 debt-to-GDP forecast marginally to 133.0 percent from 133.1 percent, the first source said. That would remain a new record following last year's level of 132.1 percent. (writing by Gavin Jones; editing by James Mackenzie)