ROME, Sept 28 Italy will post economic growth of
around 0.9 percent this year, national statistics bureau ISTAT
said on Monday, revising up a previous forecast of 0.7 percent
made in May.
ISTAT's latest projection, issued in parliamentary testimony
on the government's latest budget plans, is in line with the
government's official forecast made earlier this month.
ISTAT said gross domestic product would probably grow at a
quarterly rate of around 0.3 percent in both the third and the
fourth quarters of this year.
GDP rose 0.4 percent in the first quarter as Italy emerged
from a three year recession, and increased 0.3 percent between
April and June.
