ROME, Sept 28 Italy will post economic growth of around 0.9 percent this year, national statistics bureau ISTAT said on Monday, revising up a previous forecast of 0.7 percent made in May.

ISTAT's latest projection, issued in parliamentary testimony on the government's latest budget plans, is in line with the government's official forecast made earlier this month.

ISTAT said gross domestic product would probably grow at a quarterly rate of around 0.3 percent in both the third and the fourth quarters of this year.

GDP rose 0.4 percent in the first quarter as Italy emerged from a three year recession, and increased 0.3 percent between April and June. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)