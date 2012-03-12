* Italy final Q4 GDP -0.7 pct q/q, -0.4 pct y/y
* Very weak domestic demand fuels slump
* Data confirms Italy in recession
By Catherine Hornby
ROME, March 12 Italy is in recession,
final data confirmed on Monday, underscoring the difficulties
facing Mario Monti's technocrat government as it grapples with a
shrinking economy dragged down by austerity measures and a debt
crisis.
Italy's economy shrank 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter of
2011, following a 0.2 percent decline in gross domestic product
in the third quarter.
Monti, who rushed through a 33 billion euro austerity plan
in December and is now working on reforms to boost growth, is
due to meet Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday for
talks in Rome.
Germany's economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the fourth
quarter, but analysts are expecting Europe's largest economy to
pick up steam again this year, while Italy is seen lagging.
Weak consumption in the euro zone's third largest economy
weighed heavily in the fourth quarter, while investments and
inventories also declined but net exports contributed
positively.
"Domestic demand is the weakest link, the area hardest hit
by fiscal tightening," said Paolo Mameli from Intesa Sanpaolo,
who said GDP would likely decline by a similar rate in the first
quarter of 2012.
Italy's national statistics office ISTAT said GDP fell 0.4
percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, revising a
preliminary estimate of a 0.5 percent fall.
The data lagged a euro zone average of -0.3 percent quarter
on quarter and 0.7 percent year-on-year. Economic indicators are
pointing to a further slowdown for most of 2012 in Italy, which
has been the most sluggish economy in the euro zone over the
last decade.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
said on Monday there were tentative signs of economic
improvement in the euro zone.
Analysts polled by Reuters in January expected GDP to shrink
by about 0.6 percent in the first quarter of this year.
Data last week showed industrial output was much weaker than
expected in January, plunging 2.5 percent and marking an
extremely poor start to the year.
The Bank of Italy forecasts a 1.5 percent full-year
contraction in 2012, far steeper than the government's official
projection of -0.4 percent.
Monti's austerity measures including spending cuts, tax hikes
and pension reform and are aimed at balancing the budget in
2013, though critics say they will weigh on Italy's already
chronically low growth rates.
Market concerns about the sustainability of the country's
1.9 trillion euro public debt have calmed since Monti replaced
Silvio Berlusconi in November and yields on Italy's 10 year
bonds have fallen to below 5 percent from peaks close to 8
percent at the end of 2011.
Monti is now working on measures to stimulate the economy,
and his government is due to meet with unions and employers on
Monday to discuss a labour market reform to follow deregulation
measures announced in January.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)