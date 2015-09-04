(Adds quotes)
MILAN, Sept 4 The Italian government may raise
its 2015 economic growth forecast after recent data showed a
rise in job creation and a stronger economic outlook, Economy
Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told Italian daily Il Messaggero.
Unemployment hit a two-year low of 12 percent in July and
joblessness among those aged 15-24 dropped to 40.5 percent from
a record 43.1 percent in June, data showed on Tuesday.
On the same day, statistics bureau ISTAT revised up previous
calculations for growth in the first half, a boost for Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi's bid to re-start an economy that has
stagnated since Italy adopted the euro.
"We are working to update the (growth) forecasts in the
government's multi-year budget plan and ... we may record an
improvement," Padoan said.
The government's estimate for gross domestic product to grow
0.7 percent this year looks within reach after growth for the
first and second quarters was revised up to 0.4 percent and 0.3
percent respectively.
Padoan said employment had risen more than the government
expected in July. Some 44,000 jobs were created, but that the
fall in unemployment was also due to many people giving up
looking for work.
The government plans to scrap taxes on primary residences
from 2016, Padoan said, noting Italy was determined to discuss
the issue with the European Commission.
"We expect attention and respect (from the Commission)",
Padoan said, pointing out that Italy is one of the few euro zone
countries with a public deficit under the threshold of 3 percent
of GDP.
Turning to the global economy, Padoan said there was little
risk of contagion from a slowdown in China as long as Beijing
made clear how it plans to manage the situation.
Padoan said it should not be taken for granted that the U.S.
Federal Reserve would decide to raise interest rates at a policy
meeting on Sept. 16-17 as weaker Chinese growth would balance
out "vitality" in the U.S. economy.
