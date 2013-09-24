* Italy's debt seen continuing to rise
* Berlusconi's balanced budget goal put back by four years
* Reforms efforts have petered out
* Prospects clouded by political instability
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Sept 24 Italy's latest economic forecasts
reveal how little progress has been made to fix its finances and
restore growth since Silvio Berlusconi was forced from office at
the height of the euro zone debt crisis in November 2011.
With bond yields soaring, Berlusconi bowed to a demand by
the European Central Bank that Italy balance its budget in 2013
rather than 2014 as planned, to try to convince markets it could
curb a huge public debt then equal to 120 percent of output.
The Economic and Financial Document (DEF) approved by the
cabinet on Friday promised to balance the budget in 2017, a full
four years later, and forecast the debt at a record high of 133
percent of output both this year and next.
When former European Commissioner Mario Monti replaced the
discredited Berlusconi and quickly pushed through a tough reform
of the pension system, hopes were high it was the start of a
sustained drive to cut debt and improve a dismal growth record.
Almost two years on, those hopes have all but disappeared.
When Berlusconi resigned, Italy was forecasting the debt to
fall to 116 percent of output this year. A level of 140 percent
in the euro zone's third largest economy would have been
unthinkable. Not any more.
"Under a scenario of slow growth and no privatisations,
which is what we have got used to, of course the debt could hit
140 percent," said Mizuho chief economist Riccardo Barbieri.
"By 2020 we could be at 150 percent and we could get there
even quicker," he added.
Monti's efforts to deregulate services and labour laws were
squashed by the parties that propped up his government before
Italians gave him a resounding thumbs down at an election in
February this year which produced no clear winner.
The resulting left-right coalition government led by Enrico
Letta has bickered from the moment it took office and prospects
for both growth and the debt have continued to worsen.
The DEF sees the economy shrinking 1.7 percent this year,
down from a 1.3 percent contraction forecast in April, and it
cut 2014 growth to 1.0 percent from 1.3 percent. Most analysts
see growth of 0.7 percent at best next year.
POLITICAL WOES
Yet more important than the numbers is the fact that Italy's
political situation has made no more progress than its economy,
dimming prospects for the reforms needed to turn things around.
According to Lucrezia Reichlin, a former head of research at
the European Central Bank, Italy's medium term growth potential
is now close to zero due to its failure to reduce costs and
bureaucracy, tackle corruption or reform the justice system.
"Since the days of the deepest crisis (in 2011) Italy has
done nothing to improve its competitiveness," she said in a
column in Corriere della Sera daily. As a result its prospects
for sustained debt reduction are "non-existent".
Letta cuts a far more sober and reassuring figure than
Berlusconi, but his ruling coalition is just as unruly and is
deeply divided on economic policy.
Speculation has risen that there will be a new election in
spring and on Sunday Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni
threatened to resign as the government squabbled over whether to
suspend a hike in sales tax due to take effect in October.
"I'm not going to make a desperate search for a billion
euros if in February there's going to be a vote," he said. "It's
all useless if the election campaign has already started."
The parties have done nothing to reform the dysfunctional
electoral law which led to February's hung parliament, meaning
that a new vote in the spring may well produce an equally
inconclusive outcome.
While the euro zone's debt crisis seems to have calmed for
now, Italy, with the region's most chronically sluggish economy
and second largest debt, remains vulnerable to future tensions.
"Markets will start to worry about Italy's rising debt when
the next recession comes," said Deutsche Bank economist Marco
Stringa. "Then they will see if it has done the reforms needed
to improve its growth potential and if we are still where we are
now it will be in a very difficult position."