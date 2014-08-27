ROME Aug 27 Italy must lower its output growth forecast, its economy minister said, a move which could bring the government into line with most economists who expect little or no growth for the euro zone's third-largest economy this year.

"We must revise the GDP (gross domestic product) growth forecast to the downside," Pier Carlo Padoan said in an interview published in the Corriere della Sera newspaper on Wednesday.

The government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi predicted in April that Italy, which unexpectedly fell back into recession in the second quarter, would see 0.8 percent growth in 2014. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)