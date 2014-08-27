ROME Aug 27 Italy must lower its output growth
forecast, its economy minister said, a move which could bring
the government into line with most economists who expect little
or no growth for the euro zone's third-largest economy this
year.
"We must revise the GDP (gross domestic product) growth
forecast to the downside," Pier Carlo Padoan said in an
interview published in the Corriere della Sera newspaper on
Wednesday.
The government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi predicted in
April that Italy, which unexpectedly fell back into recession in
the second quarter, would see 0.8 percent growth in 2014.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)