By Isla Binnie and Gavin Jones
ROME, Aug 27 Italy admitted on Wednesday its
hopes for a sustained recovery from recession had been too high
and called for a joint European solution to stubbornly low
growth, as new data compounded the economic problems of Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi.
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Italy must cut its
official growth forecasts and called for a "European vision" for
reforms. The Italian economy fell back into recession in the
second quarter.
At the same time, data showed that consumer confidence fell
in August for a third month running, to its lowest since March.
Italians expect unemployment, already close to record levels, to
continue to rise.
"We must cut our GDP growth forecast," Padoan said in an
interview with the newspaper Corriere della Sera. "The current
situation is worse than expected and no one is happy with it,
but it calls attention to the fact that we need joint action."
Fiscal consolidation must be "growth-friendly," he said.
Italy has been one of the world's most sluggish economies
for the past two decades. Output has contracted for the last two
years and is lower now, in inflation-adjusted terms, than it was
in 2000, shortly after the euro was introduced.
Renzi, 39, who took office in February, has repeatedly
called for Italy to be permitted to reduce its huge public debt
more slowly than EU rules allow.
Italy currently holds the rotating 6-month presidency of the
EU and is trying to promote a more growth-friendly agenda for
the region. It wants to shift from the austerity policies
introduced in the financial crisis of 2008.
Italy's economy shrank by 0.2 percent in the second quarter,
while the euro zone as a whole stagnated, fuelling fears that a
weak recovery has already petered out.
Padoan did not say what Italy's new forecast will be. Most
analysts now expect the country to record little or no growth
this year, compared with the 0.8 percent the government
projected in April. The new outlook will be issued on Oct. 1.
RISING DEBT
Italy's public debt is around 133 percent of GDP, the second
highest in the euro zone after Greece, and continues to rise as
the economy falters. Plans to sell state assets to raise cash
have stalled.
Wrangling over flexibility versus austerity has infused
national politics throughout the region. It split the French
government this week and led to a reshuffle shortly before
France's own budget negotiations.
Both Renzi and Padoan have repeatedly said Italy's budget
deficit will remain below the European Union limit of 3 percent
of GDP this year, a promise Padoan reiterated on Wednesday.
Renzi, who is due to announce a package of measures on
Friday aimed at resuscitating the economy, tweeted early on
Wednesday morning: "Italy restarts" and "Bye bye holidays".
Arguably his biggest achievement so far is an 80-euro tax
cut for lower earners, but that has not been enough to sustain a
rise in consumer morale that marked his first months in office.
According to the survey from national statistics bureau
ISTAT on Wednesday, Italians' ability to make large purchases
dropped to an eight-month low in August, suggesting that the tax
cut may not strengthen consumer demand as Renzi had hoped.
Renzi has faced criticism for focusing less on urgent
economic measures than on long-term institutional reforms, such
as changing the electoral law and abolishing the upper
parliamentary house as an elected chamber.
